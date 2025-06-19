House prices and rent costs in Central Bedfordshire rise again - amid warning people could be "priced out" of their homes

Rent costs in Central Bedfordshire have risen 7 per cent over the last year – while house prices were also up.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Central Bedfordshire house price in the year to April was £362,041 – a 0.3% increase on March.

The rise in Central Bedfordshire contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 9.8% over the last year.

Meanwhile, provisional figures show the average private rent in Central Bedfordshire reached £1,185 per month in the year to May – up 7% from £1,111 a year prior.

File photo of a sold and for sale signs.

It was also up 28% from an estimated £924 a month five years ago.

The rise in house prices means the area ranked second among the East of England’s 45 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Central Bedfordshire rising by £32,000 over the past year.

ONS head of housing market indices Aimee North said: "UK annual house price inflation slowed in April, following changes to stamp duty land tax in England and Northern Ireland. The average home in the UK now costs around £265,000.

"The North East once again showed the highest annual increase, and the South West showed the lowest annual growth. London was the only English region where annual inflation rose this month."

The figures were released on the same day the ONS said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 3.4% in May. Many economists had been expecting the CPI rate to come in at 3.3% for the month.

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank said: "The UK housing market is still in recovery mode after the stamp duty cliff edge in April but prices are being kept firmly in check by an overhang of supply.

"We don't expect a rate cut before August but the weak state of the UK economy is putting downwards pressure on mortgage rates, which should support demand in the short-term."

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance, Hargreaves Lansdown said: "For anyone hoping to get onto the property ladder, there’s little hope that property prices will fall to make your life easier.

"It means it's worth investigating any help you can get – whether that’s the Government bonus from the Lifetime Isa, a family mortgage, or more help from the bank of mum and dad."

Campaign group Generation Rent said rent caps must be introduced to stop people being "priced out" of their homes.

Data on rent prices is collected by the Valuation Office Agency from a variety of sources, including landlords and letting agents, with the aim of collecting data on approximately 10% of the market.

In May, the average private rent in Great Britain was £1,351 per month. This was £88, or 7%, higher than 12 months ago.

Despite annual rent inflation slowing across all countries, Generation Rent said it does not undo the "enormous" rent rises seen in recent years.

Ben Twomey, chief executive of the campaign group, said: "It shows how the unchecked cost of renting since the pandemic has stretched renters so thin that we simply can't afford to pay any more."

He added: "We rightly have caps on our energy and water bills, but the same protections don't exist to stop landlords from hiking rents as they please.

"The Government must act to urgently stop soaring rents before even more of us are priced out of our homes."

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said the private rental sector is "facing much evolution" as the Renters’ Rights Bill in England approaches its final stages in Westminster.

The recent publication of the Housing (Scotland) Bill is also progressing through the final stages of the Scottish Parliament.

He said: "These pieces of legislation will bring seismic change for those who rent and will represent some of the biggest differences within the rental market in decades.

"There has been much discussion and immense concern for many landlords, with considerable numbers contemplating selling their properties, with the potential to lessen supply even further."

The figures also show the different costs for various homes in Central Bedfordshire, from £815 for a one-bed property to £1,952 for a home with four or more bedrooms in May.

Among the property types in the area:

A detached house cost £1,678 to rent per month

A semi-detached house cost £1,282 per month

terraced house was £1,139 per month

And a flat or maisonette was £938 per month