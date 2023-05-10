News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Hundreds of people braved dismal weather to celebrate the King’s Coronation in Leighton Buzzard

Event at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground included spectacular fireworks finale

By Neweam
Published 10th May 2023, 14:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:15 BST

Hundreds of people braved the poor weather to join celebrations marking the Coronation of King Charles III at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground in Leighton Buzzard.

The celebrations on Saturday began with a live screening of the Coronation event and continued into the afternoon with rain-interrupted performances from Heath Band and the Time Travelling Victorians.

The Lion King and Matilda the Musical proved to be popular choices with hardy viewers battling several rain showers to enjoy the film showings throughout the afternoon.

Crowds braved the downpours to attend event to mark the King's Coronation on SaturdayCrowds braved the downpours to attend event to mark the King's Coronation on Saturday
Crowds braved the downpours to attend event to mark the King's Coronation on Saturday
Most Popular

As rain clouds cleared the audience grew for Leighton-Linslade Concert Band’s performance before a spectacular firework finale which was enjoyed by the largest crowd of the day.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council extended thanks to all those who attended or performed and to Barratt David Wilson Homes for sponsoring performances of The Heath Band and Leighton-Linslade Concert Band.

A picture round-up of other Coronation events in Leighton Buzzard can be seen here

Related topics:CoronationCharles IIILeighton Buzzard