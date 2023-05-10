Hundreds of people braved dismal weather to celebrate the King’s Coronation in Leighton Buzzard

Hundreds of people braved the poor weather to join celebrations marking the Coronation of King Charles III at Parson’s Close Recreation Ground in Leighton Buzzard.

The celebrations on Saturday began with a live screening of the Coronation event and continued into the afternoon with rain-interrupted performances from Heath Band and the Time Travelling Victorians.

The Lion King and Matilda the Musical proved to be popular choices with hardy viewers battling several rain showers to enjoy the film showings throughout the afternoon.

Crowds braved the downpours to attend event to mark the King's Coronation on Saturday

As rain clouds cleared the audience grew for Leighton-Linslade Concert Band’s performance before a spectacular firework finale which was enjoyed by the largest crowd of the day.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council extended thanks to all those who attended or performed and to Barratt David Wilson Homes for sponsoring performances of The Heath Band and Leighton-Linslade Concert Band.

