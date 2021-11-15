Improved CQC rating for Leighton Road Surgery is a 'Good' reason to be proud

Continued improvement led by staff and patients in partnership has seen Leighton Road Surgery (LRS) receive an improved Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating.

The practice in Leighton Buzzard has achieved positive progress since joining East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) and is now rated as ‘good’ overall.

LRS was rated as ‘inadequate’ overall following an inspection in 2019. The team joined ELFT in 2020 and received an improved rating of ‘requires improvement’ overall and ‘good’ rating for providing safe services later the same year.

Leighton Road Surgery

The new report found:

> The practice had continued to make improvements to the service since the previous inspection/

> Staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care/

> The practice adjusted how it delivered services to meet the needs of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic/

Some of the team at Leighton Road Surgery

> The way the practice was led and managed promoted the delivery of high-quality, person-centred care/

Dr Mohit Venkataram, ELFT Executive Director for Primary Care, said: “I am incredibly proud of colleagues and patients at LRS for their commitment to continuous improvement.

“This is another step in our ongoing journey to develop Leighton Road Surgery as a practice that continuously listens to the voices of patients and uses their insight to drive positive change.”

Paul Calaminus, ELFT Chief Executive, said: “This fantastic progress at Leighton Road Surgery has been achieved through a collaborative approach involving colleagues and patients.

“This approach continues to develop and includes a number of exciting projects launched in partnership with our community and mental health services, and with other health and social care partners.”

ELFT also provides NHS mental health and community health services in Leighton Buzzard.