In pictures: Big Lunch Food Festival returns to Leighton Buzzard

The event in the High Street on Sunday, June 8, included mouthwatering stalls selling treats from classic comfort food to gourmet dishes.

And as well as the tempting grub, there was also plenty of entertainment to enjoy.

The main stage featured crowd-pleasing performances from Natalie Gray, Los Amigos, and One Love, while over at the Market Cross stage, which was hosted by Leighton Buzzard Better Speakers, audiences enjoyed a lineup including Infinite All Stars Cheerleading Academy, Backbeat Samba, and The Black Eagles.

There was also a chance to enjoy activities, including Glamavan’s glitter tattoos and Happy Dashery’s craft corner – which was bustling with eager young artists from start to finish. Adding to the festive vibe were vibrant processional performances from Afro Leana and The Maharajas, ensuring non-

stop entertainment throughout the day.

Mayor of Leighton-Linslade David Light said: “After the incredible success of Saturday’s Pride celebration, it was fantastic to see such strong community turnout again for the Big Lunch. Events like these truly highlight the joy of coming together—to connect, to celebrate, and to share amazing food from around the globe.”

The weekend of festivities concluded on a high note with Music in the Park, where Bedford Brass delivered a stirring performance. Audiences were treated to classics by Gustav Holst and Edward Elgar, along with crowd-pleasers by Jeff Lynne and ABBA.