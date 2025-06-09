The High Street came alive with a buzz of activity on Saturday, June 7 for the annual festival.

Undeterred by the rainy weather, thousands of people filled the High Street to take part in the event.

Crowd favourite Elton Wrong made a welcome return, entertaining with captivating performances throughout the day. Meanwhile, families were delighted by A Children’s Story, sharing whimsical tales of unicorns and rainbows that sparked imagination and joy.

As evening approached, Razzamataz brought energy and colour to the celebrations, with a lively umbrella parade lighting up the street. Singer Natalie Gray kept the party spirit alive before the charismatic Mama G took centre stage.

After heartfelt remarks from councillor Pat Carberry, Leighton-Linslade's first out gay councillor, and a performance by Mama G, the dynamic Girlz R Loud wowed the audience with iconic girl group hits. The event concluded with an electric headline set from Undivided, performing favourites from popular boy bands.

Businesses also joined in the celebration, decorating their shopfronts with eye-catching Pride-themed displays. Many shared their support on social media, and one attendee summed up the mood perfectly: “Fantastic night!! Thank you so much for putting on such a brilliant evening.”

Mayor David Blight said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the turnout and the overwhelming community support for what has now become an annual tradition. Pride is not only a celebration – it’s also a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusion and the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

"Once again, Leighton Buzzard has proven itself to be a town that values diversity, unity, and love.”

1 . Leighton-Linslade Pride 2025 Thousands turned out to celebrate Pride in Leighton Buzzard Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council Photo Sales

2 . Leighton-Linslade Pride 2025 All you need is love Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council Photo Sales

3 . Leighton-Linslade Pride 2025 Deputy mayor James Emm Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council Photo Sales