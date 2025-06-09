"Leighton Buzzard has proven itself to be a town that values diversity, unity, and love”

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:21 BST
Leighton Buzzard has proven itself a town that values diversity, unity and love says its mayor after its annual Pride celebrations.

The High Street came alive with a buzz of activity on Saturday, June 7 for the annual festival.

Undeterred by the rainy weather, thousands of people filled the High Street to take part in the event.

Crowd favourite Elton Wrong made a welcome return, entertaining with captivating performances throughout the day. Meanwhile, families were delighted by A Children’s Story, sharing whimsical tales of unicorns and rainbows that sparked imagination and joy.

As evening approached, Razzamataz brought energy and colour to the celebrations, with a lively umbrella parade lighting up the street. Singer Natalie Gray kept the party spirit alive before the charismatic Mama G took centre stage.

After heartfelt remarks from councillor Pat Carberry, Leighton-Linslade's first out gay councillor, and a performance by Mama G, the dynamic Girlz R Loud wowed the audience with iconic girl group hits. The event concluded with an electric headline set from Undivided, performing favourites from popular boy bands.

Businesses also joined in the celebration, decorating their shopfronts with eye-catching Pride-themed displays. Many shared their support on social media, and one attendee summed up the mood perfectly: “Fantastic night!! Thank you so much for putting on such a brilliant evening.”

Mayor David Blight said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the turnout and the overwhelming community support for what has now become an annual tradition. Pride is not only a celebration – it’s also a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusion and the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

"Once again, Leighton Buzzard has proven itself to be a town that values diversity, unity, and love.”

Thousands turned out to celebrate Pride in Leighton Buzzard

1. Leighton-Linslade Pride 2025

Thousands turned out to celebrate Pride in Leighton Buzzard Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

All you need is love

2. Leighton-Linslade Pride 2025

All you need is love Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

Deputy mayor James Emm

3. Leighton-Linslade Pride 2025

Deputy mayor James Emm Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

The crowds were undaunted by the rain

4. Leighton-Linslade Pride 2025

The crowds were undaunted by the rain Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

