Leighton Buzzard school pupils delight church fete visitors with maypole dancing

The girls and boys delighted crowds at the All Saints Church Summer Fete on July 2.

A school spokeswoman said: "The children's smiling faces, amazing dancing and bright costumes definitely brought an air of summer happiness to the occasion. Well done, Pulford School!"

Maypole dancing at All Saints Church summer fete. Image: Miranda Doerr.

Maypole dancing is thought to date back to Roman Britain, as there is evidence that soldiers hailed the arrival of spring by dancing around decorated trees to thank the goddess, Flora.

However, there is also a Celtic link, as the first day of summer - Beltane - was marked by traditional fertility rites. A tree would have its branches stripped and be decorated with flower garlands.

During the medieval period, workers were granted a day off on May Day, with the potential for drunken revelry around the maypole.

However, the Victorians 'cleaned up' this image, transforming it into the quaint children's activity.