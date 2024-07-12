'It's been a privilege': Leighton Buzzard headteacher retires after 21 years at Vandyke

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A longstanding Leighton Buzzard headteacher is leaving Vandyke Upper School "in a good place", as he retires with a beaming smile after 21 years at the helm.

Tim Carroll was appointed as leader in September 2003, and leaves the school with "a huge number of memories", describing it as a place full of "hopes, aspirations, energy, and enthusiasm".

With his last day as headteacher on August 31, he says he is pleased to hand over Vandyke in a strong position: a recent 'Good' Ofsted inspection behind it, heavily over-subscribed, campus development complete, and "most crucially, a strong staff team and wonderful atmosphere".

He told the LBO: "It's mixed feelings - it's difficult to leave a job that I've been doing for 21 years, and that I have thoroughly, thoroughly enjoyed. But it's time for somebody else to pick up the reins and take things forward.

Tim Carroll believes that he is the longest serving headteacher in Bedfordshire. Credit: David Baird.

"I'm going to miss it terribly, to be honest, there's no doubt about that. But there's other things I want to do; I’m 63 now, and time waits for no man."

Mr Carroll was born in London and grew up in Hemel Hempstead, attending the University in Manchester - achieving a double first in Maths and German - before studying for a Masters in Education Management at the University of Sheffield.

And it was placements during his own student days that sparked his love of teaching.

Mr Carroll remembered: "I spent a year working at a school in Bonn, then the capital of West Germany, and in 1984-85 a year teaching at the university in Leipzig, at that time 'behind the Iron Curtain' in the former German Democratic Republic or East Germany.

From the LBO archives: Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, Cllr James Jamieson, plants a Coubertin oak tree at Vandyke Upper School, watched by headteacher Tim Carroll, chair of governors, David Packer, and Deputy Mayor Cllr Alan Brandham. Credit: David Langfield.

"My Stasi handler was an affable if oleaginous character and I enjoyed some great opportunities, including a memorable trip to Moscow, characterised by late nights of chess and vodka, and an invitation to give a speech in a stunningly atmospheric lecture theatre at the Charles University in Prague."

In Leipzig, Mr Carroll's role was to train interpreters for the German Democratic Republic – one of whom stood behind leader Erich Honecker – to ensure their English skills were top notch.

His delve into Deutschland opened his eyes to the "important vocation" of teaching, and is also reflected in Vandyke's commitment to teaching foreign languages.

"It was a fantastic time, although when I applied to see what was on my [Stasi] file, it was disappointingly thin!" laughed Mr Carroll.

Mr Carroll with students, as they celebrate the school's recent 'Good' Ofsted rating in 2024. Credit: Vandyke Upper School.

Back in Blighty, he spent many years teaching in and around Bedfordshire, including "a very enjoyable five years" as head of the maths department at Houghton Regis Upper School, long since closed.

After a spell teaching outside of the county, Mr Carroll then returned to find Leighton Buzzard "in a time warp" - a stronghold for the lower, middle and upper school system.

He reflected: "I do believe that a local earthquake was needed some years ago to re-align schooling; that opportunity was missed and we are now part of a stealthy but inexorable shift in the landscape as multi-academy trusts (MAT) move into the town."

Mr Carroll's final day of term will be on Friday, July 19, and he will be back to support students for the GCSE and A-level results days.

The goal at Vandyke is for youngsters to become “world ready”, with Mr Carroll aiming for pupils to have high quality qualifications and a clear career plan.

Sharing a favourite memory, he told the LBO: "At the Year 11 leavers' party, someone who struggled, someone who hasn't found learning easy, came up to me and said: 'Mr Carroll, I just want to say, thank you for your help.'

"Something as simple as that - it's lovely and will stay with me for a long time.

"I have enjoyed many years in a school where there is great achievement and lots of cheering. My one wish for the future is that that continues."

David Packer, chair of governors, said: "There can be no doubt of the transformation that Tim Carroll’s leadership has brought to Vandyke. He has given thousands of young people a great education, giving them the best possible life chances.

"Vandyke now has a strong reputation in the community for excellence, of which he should be very proud. He has grown a team of unsurpassed skill to support and educate Vandyke’s 1,500 students. That team, led from September by our new headteacher, Leah Ferguson-Moore, will preserve Vandyke’s special ethos and build on Tim’s legacy of excellence."

Mr Carroll concluded: "It's been a privilege to be headteacher here and to feel you are leading an important part of the community in the town. People entrust their children into our school, and as the leader that's a heavy responsibility. But seriously, it's been a genuine privilege.

"I would like to thank the governors, David Packer has been an outstanding support, and I would like to extend my thanks to all the wonderful staff at Vandyke, and to so many parents and carers; I appreciate what we've been able to do together to help their sons and daughters.

"My final thank you should be to the students - some whom I've spent far too much time with, and some not nearly enough with - and for that I apologise. It's been a delight."

Mr Carroll, who lives in Brackley, is now looking forward to spending more time with his family: his "very supportive wife”, Julie, whom he met on his university course, and their "two beautiful daughters", Dani and Zoe.

He also has several "irons in the fire", and will certainly be keeping busy, with plans including cycling trips to Germany and Austria.

In a final piece of advice to students, Mr Carroll said: "Look after yourself, and look after those around you.

"You have great influence, use it, and use it well. That smile you give someone, that 'good morning'; people say it doesn't make a difference - it does."