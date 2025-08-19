Join Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade for annual meeting
The charity, which trades as the Leighton Linslade and District Citizens Advice Bureau, is holding the meeting on Thursday September 11 at the Royal British Legion’s premises at Bossard House on West Street starting at 7pm.
It was established on Leighton Road in November 1975 and offers reliable, confidential and impartial advice on a range of topics.
It helps residents with enquiries related to debt, employment, consumer advice, benefits, housing and other issues.
Anyone over the age of 18 who lives or works in the charity’s area of benefit, or who is interested in furthering the work of the charity is welcome to attend.
If you wish to attend the meeting please email [email protected].
