Laser light show in Leighton Buzzard set to replace traditional fireworks display

A Leighton Linslade community group is planning a Bonfire Night extravaganza after getting the green light from the town’s council.

Leighton Linslade Rotary Club had put forward plans for a replacement to the popular Bonfire Night fireworks extravaganza which was pulled last year over fears it would not be the charity fundraiser it once was.

The new event, at a cost of more than £7,750 with a £5,000 start-up grant from Leighton Linslade Council, will be a laser light show in the High Street, set on a flatbed truck and projected into the night sky. It is hoped the event will debut in 2024.

Scenes like this laser show at the Eden Project could soon be seen in Leighton Buzzard (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Environmentally safe smoke generators would be used to enhance the patterns and the lasers will be programmed to music and provide a feed to sound contractors who would strategically place speakers in the High Street.

Additional projectors on the stage will bathe buildings on both sides of the High Street in changing colours to contrast with the laser show. Mounted by the stage would be a pair of spark plume generator machines for added effect.

Organisers say the show would consist of three 12-minute displays, the first a child-orientated display, the second set to popular music and the third a dramatic show set to classical music.

In a statement to the town’s cultural and economic committee on Monday last week the club said: “The Leighton Linslade Rotary Club run events within the town for the benefit of the local community with surpluses used for supporting local clubs and Rotary and local charities. Until 2019 we organised a fireworks display at Brooklands School playing field, on the nearest Saturday to November 5 each year.

“We’ve decided to discontinue this event because of the environmental impact of fireworks, the rising cost, difficulty in obtaining insurance, and the increasing risk of cancellation due to changing weather patterns.”