Leighton Buzzard adult learning award winner with rare genetic condition thanks volunteers who are his 'lifeline'

Jonathan Dews, 57, who studies Spanish, was crowned 'Learning for Personal Development Learner of the Year' on June 23 at a ceremony in Buckinghamshire.

The hardworking pupil has a condition called Friedreich's ataxia, affecting his movement and speech, and would like to say thank you to the volunteers who have transported him to lessons, which he describes as "a lifeline".

Jonathan told the LBO: "I've been attending Spanish class for eight years and in this particular class there are two of us in wheelchairs, and I'm one of them.

Jonathan (front) with Robert Webb, of Leighton-Linslade Helping Hands (behind, centre), Spanish teacher Maria Barrios Bobillo (right) and a fellow award nominee (left).

"There are two other people in the class who give us lifts, which is very kind of them.

"However, in February this year, the lady that takes me broke her shoulder. She was no longer able to bring me so I started using Leighton-Linslade Helping Hands.

"Thanks to them, I have been able to carry on."

Friedreich's ataxia is disease that causes progressive nervous system damage and movement problems.

It is usually affects people in their early teens, but for Jonathan, it developed during his early 30s.

He said: "It progressed slowly at first but after ten years I had to retire from my job. I used to work in the library of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, commuting into London.

"It's incurable, and is caused by a lack of protein in the brain called Frataxin - this causes damage to the spine and the nerves in the spinal chord."

The condition has left Jonathan unable to walk and with slurred speech, while he receives care from the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, and the Institute of Neurology, London.

Jonathan added: "I would like to thank the LBVPT drivers who take me to medical appointments. They transport the elderly and disabled people and are an absolute lifeline."

The awards ceremony was held in Buckinghamshire County Council's Oculus building, and Jonathan's teacher, Maria Barrios Bobillo attended, too.

He concluded: "I am extremely grateful to everyone."

As a winner, Jonathan received a bunch of flowers, glass trophy, Amazon voucher, and a framed certificate.