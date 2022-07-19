Leighton Buzzard student wins prestigious performing arts scholarship to Razzamataz

The news has given Maria a real confidence boost. Photo: Razzamatazz.

Maria Capizzi, seven, has been chosen by The Stage newspaper to attend Razzamataz for a year, completely free of charge, after an audition process judged by industry professionals.

Founded in 1880, The Stage is a trade publication for the theatre and performing arts, which has been working in association with Razzamataz for several years to offer scholarships to young people who display "the drive, dedication and natural talent that will help them to succeed in whatever path they choose in life".

A Razzamataz spokeswoman said: "Each applicant was asked to submit a self-tape audition of no more than two minutes long showing them performing either a musical theatre song and dance, street dance, pop song, drama improvisation or scripted drama piece.

"The audition was open to both current students and those without any previous training, because the judges were looking for young people with a raw talent and the ambitions to embrace the Razzamataz training."

Maria was praised for her performance and the judges were particularly impressed by her creativity, which displayed an element of all three disciplines: singing, dancing and drama.

“We are so proud of every child that took part in the audition process and applaud them for having the courage to give it a go,” says Samantha Wingfield-Jones, principal of Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard.

“After the last few years of lockdowns, children have lost a lot of confidence, so we were delighted with how many applicants we had and the high standard of entries.

"We looked for those that demonstrated a maturity and a real desire to learn, and we were delighted to offer Maria, the scholarship. We really hope this inspires Maria to keep working hard and enjoying her performing arts training.”

Maria was delighted when she heard the news and it has given her an enormous boost of confidence.

Razzamataz is based at Leighton Middle School, Church Square.