Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The average household in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade will be paying an extra £13.66 a year for services in the town after the town council set its 2024-25 budget.

At its meeting on Monday the council agreed its budget for the financial year 2024-25 and set a precept of £2,767,754 for its slice of council tax. For an average band D property, this represents an increase of 26p per week (£13.66 for the year).

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the meeting councillors noted the impact of high inflation over the past two years but made a commitment to ensure all core council activities would continue to be delivered, with no reduction in services. The council was also keen to ensure that its funding to the voluntary and charity sector kept pace with inflation.

Leighton Linslade Town Council has set its budget for the year - photo Aleksandra Warchol

The council says it will be delivering a range of projects in 2024-25, including the refurbishment of play areas at Mill Road, Derwent Road and Vandyke Playing Field, accessibility improvements to Pages Park Pavilion, a revamped quarterly newsletter to be delivered to all households, a weekly subsidised lunch club for older residents and the delivery of additional free community events during the summer. Investment into the creation of a neighbourhood plan is also under consideration.

There is also the maintenance and protection of community assets, including a substantial renovation project at the Cemetery Chapel at Vandyke Road cemetery.

Town council leader Russ Goodchild said: “It is regrettable that the town council precept hasn’t kept pace with rising costs over recent years and an increase in the council tax is now unavoidable. However, we are committed to ensuring continuation of all the core services and activities provided by the town council. In particular we want to continue to provide award winning parks and green spaces for everyone to enjoy, as well as a range of activities and services to support both our younger residents through the Teenage Advice and Information Centre and our older residents, through the 55UP project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are proud that some of the services we offer are unique in Bedfordshire and beyond and we aim to continue to punch above our weight in what we offer our local residents”.