Leighton Buzzard annual fireworks display cancelled due to ongoing pandemic

Leighton Buzzard' s annual fireworks display will not be taking place this November due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade popular event attracts thousands to Brooklands School and was last held pre-Covid in 2019.

A Rotary spokesman told the LBO: "Unfortunately we had to take the decision not to run fireworks. We normally have to place orders six months in advance and commit the funds which, as it is charitable money, we felt unable to do in the Covid climate.

Cllr David Bowater at the 2019 event

"We are therefore concentrating on our work with Santa which is looking really good and very positive."