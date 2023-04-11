News you can trust since 1861
Leighton Buzzard artist creates striking coronation design to raise funds for rewilding charity

Part of the profits will be donated to Rewilding Britain

By Jo Robinson
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST

A Leighton Buzzard artist has created a striking coronation design to promote rewilding in the UK.

Chad Killoran, 27, has drawn a lion design to celebrate His Majesty King Charles III, with the roar-some image appearing on t-shirts, tote bags, sweatshirts and hoodies. Five per cent of the profits from each sale will go towards the charity Rewilding Britain, whose mission is to tackle the climate emergency.

Chad explained: "I really wanted to create something to commemorate the coronation and the lion came to mind straight away, as they are such majestic animals.

Chad, and right, his new coronation design. Images: Chad Killoran.Chad, and right, his new coronation design. Images: Chad Killoran.
Chad, and right, his new coronation design. Images: Chad Killoran.
"The King has been a great advocate for conservation throughout his life, which is brilliant, and part of the inspiration also came from David Attenborough. His latest series is based in the UK - but we're very much a wildlife-depleted country. We're in the bottom ten per cent of countries for protecting wildlife."

Rewilding Britain creates "wild spaces" by planting various native species to produce authentic natural woodland and wildflower meadows, increasing biodiversity.

"They reintroduced bison into Kent – a species that used to live in Britain but became extinct," explains Chad. "And beavers are also slowly being reintroduced, which is amazing as they have so many benefits. Flood management is one of the best ones."

As a wildlife artist, Chad's work will also have a strong focus on the theme of 'trees and seas' for 2023 – "putting some focus on the two biggest things helping us in the climate crisis" – over-fishing and transport pollution, and trees being cut down due to factors such as urbanisation and palm oil plantations.

Chad said: "I hope to try and inspire people to protect these things, focussing on the species which depend on trees and seas - and what they are doing for us as well. For example, whales capture carbon and are really important in reversing the effects of climate change."

To do your bit, Chad advises planting a tree in your garden (if possible) and picking up rubbish. Chad runs a litter-picking group 'Buzz Litter Pickers' and anyone is welcome to join. Email: [email protected].

To buy Chad's artwork, visit: www.chadkilloran.com. A percentage of profits from each sale is donated to a wildlife charity. You can also find Chad at Leighton Buzzard Market on May 6.

