Helen Buckley, who lives near Rushmere Park Academy, published her new novel this spring, which introduces fans to a wealthy family who could “give the Kardashians a run for their money”.

Keeping Up with the Kershaws tells the story of carer, Karrie Morgan, who is swept up into a “thrilling mix of fame, drama, and romance” after the death of her employee.

Helen said: “As the devoted carer for famous antique expert Harold Kershaw, Karrie Morgan was always happy to keep a professional distance from his four spoilt grown-up children, who rarely made time for their father.

"But then a surprise involving Harold’s will means Karrie is flung headlong into a press scandal, and into the chaotic world of the surviving Kershaws.”

The idea for the book was inspired by Helen’s time working for Age UK, where she wrote guides about wills and inheritance.

However, thankfully, the author’s experience was much quieter than poor Karrie’s!

Helen said: “With the support of her trusted childhood friend Andrew, mild-mannered Karrie must face down ruthless ice queen Portia, master manipulator Gabriel, Botox fanatic Arabella, and ladies’ man Rafe, star of reality TV show Raised in Richmond ... although perhaps not as fake and flashy as he initially seems?”

Keeping Up with the Kershaws is part of The Spotlight Series, and reader’s may recognise Helen’s other titles, including: Strictly on Ice (March 2021),

Celebrity SOS (July 2021), and Strictly Christmas Spirit (October 2021).

Meanwhile, Helen was recently the Writer of the Week for People's Friend Magazine and her short story We'll Meet Again featured in their special edition (221).

Helen added: “‘We’ll Meet Again’ is a story of love that has survived war and loss, and the passing of decades.”

Helen first started writing in 2018 when she was struggling with infertility and in need of an emotional escape.

She fell in love with writing and “hasn’t stopped since", while she was also lucky enough receive IVF treatment and has two beautiful boys.

You can find out more about Helen by visiting her website.