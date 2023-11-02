Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NCT Leighton Buzzard is looking for enthusiastic people to help run its Bumps and Babies group.

The group, which has been running since June last year, meets on Thursday mornings at Leighton Buzzard Conservative Club.

Around 12 families attend each week and the group helps expectant parents and new parents to get to know one another, share the ups and downs of new parenthood, and make new friends.

The group meets every Thursday

It is free to attend, but a suggested donation of £1.50 towards running costs is welcomed.

Volunteers would be responsible for setting up the venue before the group starts, welcoming parents and families and making sure everyone is happy and comfortable, and tidying away at the end. Volunteers also help with social media and promoting the group.

Volunteers need to be available 11:30am – 12pm to attend the group and welcome parents.

Set up by parent charity NCT, Bumps and Babies groups provide relaxed and informal get-togethers, in community venues with enough room for buggies, babies and a close circle of parents.

A spokesman for the NCT said: “Helping parents will give you a sense of satisfaction for your efforts - and you’ll gain some useful voluntary work experience to add to your CV.”

NCT volunteering is open to all and it welcomes people from different backgrounds. Volunteers do not need to be parents or women to make a difference to local mums and dads. Find out more at: nct.org.uk