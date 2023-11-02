News you can trust since 1861
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Leighton Buzzard bumps and babies group looking for volunteers

Volunteers needed for parents and babies group
By Lynn Hughes
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

NCT Leighton Buzzard is looking for enthusiastic people to help run its Bumps and Babies group.

The group, which has been running since June last year, meets on Thursday mornings at Leighton Buzzard Conservative Club.

Around 12 families attend each week and the group helps expectant parents and new parents to get to know one another, share the ups and downs of new parenthood, and make new friends.

The group meets every ThursdayThe group meets every Thursday
The group meets every Thursday
Most Popular

It is free to attend, but a suggested donation of £1.50 towards running costs is welcomed.

Volunteers would be responsible for setting up the venue before the group starts, welcoming parents and families and making sure everyone is happy and comfortable, and tidying away at the end. Volunteers also help with social media and promoting the group.

Volunteers need to be available 11:30am – 12pm to attend the group and welcome parents.

Set up by parent charity NCT, Bumps and Babies groups provide relaxed and informal get-togethers, in community venues with enough room for buggies, babies and a close circle of parents.

A spokesman for the NCT said: “Helping parents will give you a sense of satisfaction for your efforts - and you’ll gain some useful voluntary work experience to add to your CV.”

NCT volunteering is open to all and it welcomes people from different backgrounds. Volunteers do not need to be parents or women to make a difference to local mums and dads. Find out more at: nct.org.uk

Contact [email protected] to find out more about the Leighton Buzzard

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardVolunteersbabies