A Leighton Buzzard vehicle repair shop has reopened after a devastating fire.

Husband and wife team Matthew and Carla Young, of Dynamic Repairs, are saying a heartfelt thank you to the community for all its support – including a £4,000 crowdfunder – and are celebrating their achievements one year on.

In November 2021, the couple's business suffered extensive damage during a fire at an industrial estate in Leighton Road, Stanbridge, but they are delighted to be back "bigger and stronger than ever".

Carla, Matthew and Dan in the restored business premises, and right, the fire in November 2021. Images: Dynamic Repairs.

Carla said: "One year on and we have made it! We couldn’t have done it without the help of all our friends and family, and we have also been very lucky to have such a supportive landlord through the rebuilding process. Our GoFundMe raised over £4,000 to help us start buying tools and equipment that had been destroyed in the fire, which gave us the fight to get through it."

The ambitious couple first launched their business in May 2020, which had been their dream "for a very long time". They took a "massive risk" and opened during the pandemic, putting their "heart and soul" into Dynamic Repairs.

Matthew said: "My wife and I worked tirelessly together to build up our reputation within the local community. It wasn’t an easy ride, but our hard work was finally starting to pay off."

However, their success was to have a bitter come down when the fire turned the couple's life upside down. The blaze started on November 12, 2021, in a neighbouring business premises, which then spread and destroyed the Dynamic Repairs shop.

Left to right: Dan, Matthew and Carla. Image: Dynamic Repairs.

Matthew remembers: "My wife and I stood back helplessly for nine hours watching the fire rage through the buildings. We have no words to describe how devastated we were.

"During the days/weeks that followed, we were trying to salvage what we could and clearing the debris and devastation that was left. We found this time incredibly emotional and wore masks as the smell from the toxic fumes was immense."

But not to be defeated, the couple did everything they could to rebuild their business.

Carla told the LBO: "In May 2022, just six months after the fire, Dynamic Repairs was back open for business. We still had a lot of building work to do but it had been completed enough for us to start trading again.

"We had some incredibly kind friends and family that donated all kinds of building supplies, plaster board, flooring, ceilings, lights, paint, a new kitchen and more. Our neighbours in the surrounding business units came together like family to help and for that we will be forever grateful."

The couple would also like to say a huge thank you to their suppliers at The Colour Matching specialists, and to their customers, whose support has been "overwhelming". They would also like to give a special mention to "rising star" and team member, Dan, who was with them on the day of the fire and has been a "key member" moving forward.

