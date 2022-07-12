A Leighton Buzzard card shop has been crowned Best Independent Greeting Card Retailer at a national awards ceremony.

Dee’s Cards, run by Paul Mordecai and Hannah Rudder, was crowned the Best Independent Greeting Card Retailer in the Home Counties and South East at the industry’s annual awards event – The Retas – last Thursday (July 7).

The event took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair and was attended by over 400 industry executives, from independent specialists through to national retailers including John Lewis, Oliver Bonas, Sainsbury’s and Card Factory.

Left image: Dee’s Cards owners Paul Mordecai and Hannah Rudder (centre) receive their award from celebrity comedian Sara Barron (left) who was host for The Retas 2022, with category sponsor Fiona Pitt from Hallmark Cards (right). Right image: Dee's Cards, Hight Street.

Confirming their excitement, Paul said: “This win has given us such a huge buzz – the congratulations from customers has been absolutely delightful.

"This gives us a real boost to keep doing what we are doing and serve our community who all seem to enjoy shopping with us and being a real part of what we do.”

Commenting on their win, Jakki Brown, editor of Progressive Greetings magazine and organiser of The Retas, said: “With all the doom and gloom around, the cost- of-living crisis, the ongoing war in Ukraine, political turmoil and supply chain disruption, we all need something sweet to take the edge of these modern day challenges.

"Greeting card retailers provide a welcome antidote to all this bad stuff with their bursting racks of colour and sentiment to lift the spirits of the nation’s greeting card shoppers – Dee’s Cards are an incredible example of this and quite rightly beat off strong competition to take home the trophy.”