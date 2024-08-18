Leighton Buzzard centenarian celebrates 100th birthday with owl display

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leighton-Linslade centenarian's 100th birthday really was a hoot - as she celebrated with a special owl display.

Marian Lucy White marked the landmark occasion on August 13, with a party at Dukeminster Court, Dunstable, at which honoured guests The Mayor of Dunstable, Louise O’Riordan, and the Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, attended.

Marian was also pleased to receive a card from King Charles III, a special 'book' cake celebrating her favourite authors and poets, and a visit from four owls thanks to Herrings Green Farm, Wilstead.

Her daughter Paula White, 73, of Linslade, said: "It was lovely weather and mum was surprised by everything. She took it all in and she looked beautiful.

Left: Marian and one of the owls. Right: her brilliant book cake, highlighting her love for the work of William Wordsworth, Rory Stewart, and John Clare. Images: Paula White.

"She loves owls and was absolutely mesmerised by them."

Marian was born on August 13, 1924, to proud parents Alfred and Gwendoline Joyce in Cricklewood. She also had a brother, Peter, three years her senior.

Together, the young family had a great adventure down under when they emigrated to Australia to be with Gwendoline's three sisters and one brother.

Paula said: "In those days, travel was by ship, it took six weeks, and they shared one cabin. She always remembers going through the Suez Canal.

"It was arranged for her parents to work on an orange farm in Kyabram, near Victoria. It was very hard work and extremely hot.

"Her brother had to learn how to kill snakes, as he had to walk several miles to school, and he was constantly bullied for being a 'pommy'."

The family moved down under when Marian was just four-years-old, but after only two years they returned to England as the work was too hard for her father, who suffered from arthritic hips.

Paula continued: "The war interrupted Marian's studies and she was evacuated from Colindale to Berkhamsted at 15 with her friend, Heather. They had no idea where they were going or with whom they would be staying. Her schooling was then moved to Berkhamsted High School for Girls.

"Marian and her friend were in the middle of matriculation exams - much harder than present day. She passed all seven with credit."

Marian wanted to study for librarianship. She started at Cricklewood Library, but due to the war, enlisted in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, attached to the Pay Corps.

She met her future husband, Harry, and they married in 1946. They lived in Sudbury, before moving to Kingsbury, and had two daughters, Paula and Janet.

Marian worked part-time in Brent Library. They then moved to Harpenden and she worked in Luton Reference Library.

Sadly, Harry died in 1985 and Marian eventually moved to Leighton-Linslade near Paula.

Paula said: "She used to belong to the WEA as enjoyed classes in writing and watercolour painting. She also belonged to the Leighton Buzzard U3A as she enjoyed poetry classes, continuing until her mid-nineties."

Marian lived on her own at Laburnum Court until March, and is now a resident at Dukeminster Court.

Paula concluded: "During her lifetime, she has seen so many changes: a world war, and she often reflects on the buzz bombs overhead and having to go to an air raid shelter, the celebrations when the war was over, and the rationing that followed. She has outlived two kings and one queen during her life and technology which did not exist."