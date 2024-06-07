Marshalls founders Fred and Sheila Marshall celebrate the company's 50th anniversary with Leighton mayor Cllr David Bligh. The trio are standing between two new coaches worth a cool £250,000 each

They’ve carried everyone from top pop rock band One Direction to local school children – and now Marshalls Coaches are celebrating 50 years on the road with two brand new vehicles worth a cool £500,000.

The company was founded in 1974 by Fred and Sheila Marshall. Fred had been working as a sprayer at British Leyland and was a part-time coach driver.

His oldest son Dean, who’s also involved in the business, says: “He really enjoyed driving and when a council school contract came up for tender, he decided to apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He won it and bought his first coach - a Bedford Viscount Duple which cost £2,500. Dad borrowed £500 from his uncle and the rest from the bank.”

A special anniversary cake - in the shape of a coach and bearing Marshalls livery - was enjoyed by everyone attending the event to mark the company's 50 years in the coach business.

The company now has a staff of 44, including Fred and Sheila’s other son, managing partner Glen - who joined the family firm when he was just 17 - plus a fleet of 42 vehicles. Fred, 76, retired in 2008.

Dean says when they started there was no air conditioning, no air suspension, no tinted windows and – more important – no loos.

But how things have changed over the past five decades – coaches these days have air suspension, creating a smoother ride, aircon that keeps the coach warm in winter and cool in summer and long-range tanks that mean they can cover 600 to 700 kilometres without fuel stops. Engines are also much more environmentally friendly with cleaner exhaust fumes.

And most now have toilets on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re hired for all sorts of occasions including weddings, days out to theme parks or the seaside, sports fixtures, school trips, tours and for rail replacement.

Marshalls have also had their fair share of famous faces on board.

Dean says: “We work with TV production companies such as BBC and ITV and have carried contestants on X Factor tours and Strictly Come Dancing. We also transport dance group Diversity.

“The most famous would probably be One Direction during their time on the X Factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ten years ago we did the Big Reunion Tour which had on board the groups 5ive, Blue, Atomic Kitten, B*Witched, 911, Honeyz and Liberty X.”

But the key to their success has been regular and repeat bookings.

The company does all its own maintenance and has a fully equipped workshop with a team of highly skilled engineers.

It offers its services – like brake testing and steam cleaning - to other companies and is an approved tachograph centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean, who lives in Woburn Sands, says health and safety have become much more stringent over the years and both passengers and employees have been protected by this increase in regulations.

The company celebrated its 50th anniversary at the end of last month by buying two new Yutong GT12 coaches from Pelican Engineering costing £250,0000 each. A special anniversary logo was also created.

Leighton mayor Cllr David Bligh was on hand to mark the event, as was Lee McMahon, representing Pelican Engineering.