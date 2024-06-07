Leighton Buzzard coach company that has carried everyone from pop stars to school children celebrates 50 years in the business
The company was founded in 1974 by Fred and Sheila Marshall. Fred had been working as a sprayer at British Leyland and was a part-time coach driver.
His oldest son Dean, who’s also involved in the business, says: “He really enjoyed driving and when a council school contract came up for tender, he decided to apply.
"He won it and bought his first coach - a Bedford Viscount Duple which cost £2,500. Dad borrowed £500 from his uncle and the rest from the bank.”
The company now has a staff of 44, including Fred and Sheila’s other son, managing partner Glen - who joined the family firm when he was just 17 - plus a fleet of 42 vehicles. Fred, 76, retired in 2008.
Dean says when they started there was no air conditioning, no air suspension, no tinted windows and – more important – no loos.
But how things have changed over the past five decades – coaches these days have air suspension, creating a smoother ride, aircon that keeps the coach warm in winter and cool in summer and long-range tanks that mean they can cover 600 to 700 kilometres without fuel stops. Engines are also much more environmentally friendly with cleaner exhaust fumes.
And most now have toilets on board.
They’re hired for all sorts of occasions including weddings, days out to theme parks or the seaside, sports fixtures, school trips, tours and for rail replacement.
Marshalls have also had their fair share of famous faces on board.
Dean says: “We work with TV production companies such as BBC and ITV and have carried contestants on X Factor tours and Strictly Come Dancing. We also transport dance group Diversity.
“The most famous would probably be One Direction during their time on the X Factor.
“Ten years ago we did the Big Reunion Tour which had on board the groups 5ive, Blue, Atomic Kitten, B*Witched, 911, Honeyz and Liberty X.”
But the key to their success has been regular and repeat bookings.
The company does all its own maintenance and has a fully equipped workshop with a team of highly skilled engineers.
It offers its services – like brake testing and steam cleaning - to other companies and is an approved tachograph centre.
Dean, who lives in Woburn Sands, says health and safety have become much more stringent over the years and both passengers and employees have been protected by this increase in regulations.
The company celebrated its 50th anniversary at the end of last month by buying two new Yutong GT12 coaches from Pelican Engineering costing £250,0000 each. A special anniversary logo was also created.
Leighton mayor Cllr David Bligh was on hand to mark the event, as was Lee McMahon, representing Pelican Engineering.
They then tucked into a stunning anniversary cake in the shape of a coach, complete with the Marshalls logo.