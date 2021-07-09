Leighton Buzzard company scoops gold and bronze at SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards

A Leighton Buzzard company is proud to have won gold and bronze titles at the SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards.

SMP Gas & Heating was crowned winner of the Best New Business category (gold) and declared Business Hero (bronze) at a glamorous ceremony at Bedford Corn Exchange on June 29.

The team is now delighted to be going to Wembley Stadium on July 28 for the national awards.

Steve Pospisil celebrates with his SME awards. Photo: Steve Pospisil.

Steve Pospisil, of SMP Gas & Heating Ltd, said: "We were completely shocked and overwhelmed to win this award. We had just celebrated our two year anniversary, so to win Best New Business was incredible.

"We have tried to help the local community as best as possible during the pandemic. We have carried out free work for NHS workers since March 2020 and will continue to do so until the end of 2021.

"We also supported Keech Hospice and have given away various prizes to support local businesses in Leighton Buzzard.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved and would love to say a huge thank you to all our customers and people that recommend us.

SMP Gas & Heating's awards. Photo: Stephen Pospisil.

"We wouldn’t be here today without your support."

Last year SMP Gas & Heating was entered into the SME Business Awards in the ‘Business Hero’ category, which was a public vote, and in August 2020 the team received a letter to say that they had made the final.

However, unbeknownst to the company, it was also picked by the judges to be in the ‘Best New Business’ category.

Steve added: "The finals took place on Tuesday 29th June; however, sadly I was unable to attend as I had to self isolate. Richard Latimer of JamCrackers was there himself and gave me live updates via text. He sent a picture to say we’d won and kindly collected our awards."