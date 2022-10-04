A Leighton Buzzard disability dance and drama group has launched a huge crowdfunding campaign as the Cost of Living crisis bites.

Spectrum Community Arts is appealing for the public's help to raise £10,000, as the theatre school faces a "challenging" time ahead and has already made the "incredibly difficult" decision to cancel five weekly sessions.

However, the company isn't giving up without a fight, and is organising a quiz night, 80s and 90s disco, and 'Spooktacular Halloween Party' to drive donations.

Emphasising how high the stakes are, founder, Jake Cook, said: "Over the next five weeks, Spectrum are staging a huge drive to raise vital funds.

"Should we meet our target of £10,000, this amount will be matched by Sports England and give us an incredible £20,000 to keep running our classes in the new year.

"Without these funds, we will have to look at closing our classes after Christmas.”

Praising Spectrum Community Arts, one parent said: “We absolutely love the Spectrum family and everything they stand for!

"My child feels like she has a place in this world to be her individual self, which is amazing."

A 12-year-old dancer added: "I love that I can just be myself here.”

The first fundraising event is a quiz night on Saturday, October 22, to be held at the Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard. Punters can enter teams of between two and eight people and tickets cost £7 per head. Team members must be over 18.

Next, a family friendly 80s and 90s disco, featuring a live music from 'Back to The 80s', will be held at

Stanbridge and Tilsworth Village Hall on October 25. Under 18s are free and tickets are £10 per head.

Jade added: "It promises to be a slick, colourful and entertaining show."

Finally, a Spooktacular Halloween Party will be held at Great Linford Memorial Hall, Milton Keynes, on October 28 and will include a disco, games, scavenger hunt, crafts and more. Children with additional needs and their siblings are encouraged to attend; a ticket is £10 which includes a free carer.

“We can’t do this without your help,” Jade said. “Head over to our Crowdfunder page, buy tickets to our amazing events, sponsor our amazing challenges, bag yourself a reward, and most importantly, please share our fundraising link so that we can keep running in the new year.”

There are also a number of sponsored challenges taking place, as two brave Spectrum volunteers will be completing a skydive in November, while one of the dancer's mums is holding a three-hour Bounce class. (Everyone is welcome to attend).

Another Spectrum performer has inspired his younger brother, family, and friends to take on a 30 mile cycling challenge.

Jade concluded: "Spectrum has been running for five-and-a-half years now, supporting many families and providing a safe space where people can be themselves without being judged.

"It's been heartbreaking to close the classes - particularly after such an incredible showcase - but it was the right thing to do financially.

"We've had to cut back on our admin team's hours too - another horrible decision to make in these challenging times.

"I appreciate that it's tough for everyone financially right now, but we can't do this without the support of our local community."