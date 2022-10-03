Leighton Buzzard mum battling brain tumour raises over £500 for charity

Liz Kirtley, 51, along with husband, Shaun, and daughter, Jocelyn, travelled from The Three Locks pub in Stoke Hammond to The Grove Lock pub, Leighton Buzzard, to encourage donations to Brain Tumour Research.

The family's JustGiving page has now raised a fantastic £563 for the charity, which helps to fund research and raise awareness about the condition.

Liz, who completed her challenge on September 24, said: “Despite a rotten cold, we all coped really well and were spurred on by the support of other walkers.

Liz and Jocelyn. Image: The Kirtley family.

"I carried a donation bucket just in case anyone wanted to contribute and, thanks to the generosity of people in the three pubs and along the towpath, that raised a further £129!”

Liz was diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma in January 2015 after experiencing single-sided hearing loss.

The brave mum-of-two then underwent 'Gamma Knife' radiosurgery to reduce the size of her tumour, which is not cancerous, but continues to live with life-changing effects, including constant tinnitus, balance issues, fatigue and profound hearing loss in her right ear.

Shaun, Liz and Jocelyn walking for Brain Tumour Research. Image: The Kirtley family.

Writing on her JustGiving page, Liz added: "I am lucky that for me, although life changing, it shouldn't be life ending.

"For those with a cancer diagnosis things are not so hopeful. There is no cure.

"Wherever you are and however this devastating disease has touched your life, we would be so grateful if you could sponsor us. Together we will find a cure."

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.