Leighton Buzzard dubbed 'cheating capital of Bedfordshire' by affairs-while-married website

Leighton Buzzard has been dubbed the 'cheating capital of Bedfordshire' by an affairs-while-married website.

Illicit Encounters.com created the Infidelity Index to show how many people are 'cheating' in an area – as defined by postcodes.

And it branded Leighton Buzzard as the 'cheating capital' of Bedfordshire, saying it saw the highest rise in website users, with 1,168 'cheats' this year, compared to 700 last year.

The Illicit Encounters website, and right, Leighton Buzzard High Street.

But is it a fair representation of our town?

The LBO spoke to Reverend Cate Irvine, of All Saints Church.

Reverend Irvine said: "I have not been aware of a particular increase in couples seeking help over divorce or break up matters and it is not for me to comment on whether the name 'the cheating capital' of Bedfordshire is justified.

"We continue to live through challenging times and I am very aware of the impact both of the lockdowns and the Cost of Living crisis in many aspects of people’s lives.

Advertisement

The Infidelity Index

"Many people have experienced an increase in loneliness and isolation in recent times and I have been very moved by the number of people who give so much to build up community, reaching out during the periods of lockdown and supporting local charities and initiatives.”

She added: "Within our congregation at All Saints we have had a couple celebrating their golden wedding anniversary this year.

Advertisement

"My husband and I also celebrated our silver wedding anniversary in June so I can say from personal experience that long term, faithful marriages are still very much part of the life of our town."