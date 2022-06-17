Leighton Buzzard Film Festival aims to unite creatives and challenges YOU to submit your work

LB Film Festival will be held from September 4 to September 11, with special screenings, workshops and challenges taking place.

In preparation for the first event, local filmmakers are invited to submit a short film (under 30 minutes) by July 16, and five will be selected for a screening on opening night at the Crooked Crow Bar.

Co-organiser, Heni Cloake said: "We want the festival to really celebrate creativity and unite people.

Lobke and Heni

"There's so many writers, producers and directors out there, but nobody knows about each other."

During the week there will be sessions focussing on topics such as shooting on an iPhone (beginners), and screen-writing, while on Friday, September 9, the 48-hour film challenge will launch, in which teams will be given a prompt, location and a line of script as inspiration.

Co-organiser Lobke van Eijk said: "The first screening is more for professionals/semi-professionals, but our 48-hour challenge is for everyone - someone who thinks, 'I want to work with people and create a film'; for professionals and non-professionals to mix."

The films should be around five minutes and finished entries will be shown at The Golden Bell on the Sunday.

Lobke and Heni

Heni added: "Hopefully, it will inspire more people, especially when times are tough and the arts aren't valued as much."

Heni owns The Good Life Refill in Leighton Buzzard High Street, but the talented businesswoman also has a passion for film. She completed a Masters Degree in Documentary Film, and used to work for UN Cinema organising festivals.

Fellow creative Lobke has a Masters Degree in Filmmaking and has worked as both an editor and production assistant.

Lobke, now a freelance filmmaker for Lobster Productions, said: "I'm into the fictional, storytelling side. I really like the visual aspect; you can say everything without words and I like to play with that."

Heni added: "I'm amazed by how watching a film can make you understand something in a different way. I hope the festival celebrates our town and talents.”

You can find out more about the festival online.

To find teammates for the 48-hour challenge, visit the facebook group here.