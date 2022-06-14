Leighton Buzzard's Reclaim Life opens new charity shop today and new centre next week

The charity shop is opening its doors today (June 14) at 10am on Bridge Street, while the new treatment base - situated next door - will open on Monday, June 20.

Reclaim Life offers five free sessions of life coaching to anyone who is suffering from depression, anxiety panic attacks, trauma, anger or who is "just feeling worried coming out of the pandemic".

Linda Sear, of Reclaim Life, told the LBO: "After more than ten years successfully practising in Leighton Buzzard without a real home we are very excited to be able to announce that our new Reclaim Life Centre in Bridge Street will be opening on Monday 20th June, and to help finance it, we are pleased to announce the opening of our Serendipity shop next door. There are lots of good quality bargains and on our opening day there will be a free raffle ticket to all customers to win a bottle of champagne."

Reclaim Life

The shop will sell new and almost new goods.

The charity shop will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.

Meanwhile, the team's life coaches will have a 'proper ‘home’ in the centre, with a training room and admin space, alongside several consulting rooms.

From June 20, the new centre will be open from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday.

Linda added: "We can help you reclaim your life and put a smile back on your face."