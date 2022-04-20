Leighton Buzzard Grand Charity Concert promises evening of fun, laughter and wine

Residents are invited to All Saints Church at 7.30pm on April 23 to enjoy popular organ and harpsichord music in aid of good causes.

The event has been planned by the Bedfordshire Freemasons and all proceeds will go towards The Masonic Festival, held to support the organisation’s chosen charities.

Musician for the charity concert and provincial grand organist for the Province of Bedfordshire, Gary Sieling, told the LBO: "The Masonic Festival is a scheme which runs every ten years or so to raise money for charity. The Bedfordshire target this time is £1 million!

Gary, who was brought up in Leighton Buzzard, and right, the concert poster. Gary is pictured playing the Grand Organ in the Grand Temple of the United Grand Lodge of England in London.

"The money is distributed to local charities, and to institutions like the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

"The Freemasons do a lot of charity work behind the scenes; for example it is not generally known that any child who goes into hospital for surgery receives a teddy bear for some comfort, and these are supplied by the Freemasons."

Gary has had a long and distinguished career as a church organist and concert performer.

His church posts include many years’ service as director of music at Dunstable Priory and as assistant master of music at Peterborough Cathedral.

He gives organ concerts extensively throughout the UK and has made foreign tours of Germany, Denmark, Italy and the USA.

You can find video clips of him playing on YouTube.

The concert will include music on the fine Harrison organ at All Saints, and on Gary’s own harpsichord to give some variety to the programme.

Gary added: "The concert will be quite lighthearted, with some ‘Victor Borge’ aspects about it.

"It will be an unforgettable social evening of music and merriment, harmony and humour, with some popular and jolly pieces on the organ and harpsichord, and some audience participation.

"Please do not miss this happy event in the Bedfordshire Masonic Calendar."

Tickets are £10 in advance (£15 on the door) and are available directly from Gary as well as the Provincial Office.

Email: [email protected] or telephone 07889 569226.