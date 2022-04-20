Puppy suffered horrific injuries that left it half blind after dog attack at Rushmere Country Park

Nick Simms was walking his 18-week-old Irish Terrier, Riley, along a footpath when he says they met a middle-aged couple and their Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

But while they agreed that both pooches could say hello, Nick says that within seconds the other dog attacked Riley’s face, fracturing his skull and leaving his left eye hanging out.

And he claims the couple fled the scene.

Riley before and after the attack

Nick told the LBO: “They had no shame. I hope they feel guilty. They could see the injuries were horrendous but they still decided to go.

"The financial side is irrelevant to me; from my point of view I can afford the vet bills, I have insurance. But they don’t care. They didn’t know that.

"I want it highlighted that this sort of thing is not right. For the owners to scarper like that.

"My dog has barely survived. They don’t know if he’s alive or dead. It’s wicked.”

Riley in happier times

Nick lives in Poole, Dorset, and was staying in Milton Keynes with his son, Rhys, 12, to visit a friend and her children.

They had gone to Rushmere Country Park for a day out when the attack happened at around 2.10pm.

Nick remembered: "The other dog was on a lead, too, but it was just so fast. Literally, within a second he’d snapped and grabbed hold of Riley’s head.

“My dog’s eye was hanging out and there was blood everywhere.”

Luckily, an off duty police officer called Andy and his brother, Mike, rushed to the scene, with Mike consoling the children.

Nick added: “I shouted [to the couple] ‘Don’t go anywhere’, and he [the man] said: ‘I’m not going anywhere, I’m not going anywhere’. But they didn’t say anything, they didn’t apologise. They just walked off and never left their details.”

Andy rushed Nick and Riley to Vets Now, Milton Keynes, and the brave pup was later transferred to a practice in Wimborne, Dorset.

Thankfully, Riley is now back home and doesn’t seem to be phased by other dogs despite what happened.

Nick said: “Dogs will be dogs and cats will be cats, but my puppy is a happy little bouncy thing, and to be set upon in a split second.

"I think any big-sized dogs, where there are children or potential risks, should be muzzled in a public place.”

Nick hopes that the couple will come forward via the LBO and offer an apology, contribution towards the bills, and reassurance that their dog will be kept under control.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called shortly before 5.45pm on April 16 to a report of a dog attack involving two dogs in Rushmere Park.

“One of the dogs suffered serious injuries and we are asking anyone with information to contact us online or by calling 101 quoting reference 335 of 16 April.”

A spokeswoman for The Greensand Trust said: “It was really sad to hear of this distressing incident - we feel for the family and the puppy who was injured.