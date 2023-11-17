Leighton Buzzard gym that started with just one client celebrates 7th anniversary with special offer

Fitness guru Charlotte Price encourages a client at Hunt Fitness, the gym with a difference she started seven years ago. Her vision is to help ordinary people feel fitter, healthier and more confident

A woman who started her dream business in Leighton Buzzard with just one client will be celebrating its seventh anniversary on December 1.

Charlotte Price – who owns Hunt Fitness at Acorn Farm Business Centre in Cublington Road – now employs a team of five, including four full time coaches, and has helped thousands of people over the years.

Hunt is her maiden name and she says it’s also an acronym for her principles – Health, Unity, Nutrition, Training.

And if you’ve ever been to a gym and felt unsure of what to do or how you fit in, agonise no more. Charlotte explains there’s no ‘one size fits all’ approach and says Hunt Fitness was designed for people who don’t like gyms.

Charlotte recalls: “In 2016 I took a leap of faith and moved back in with my Mum to set up Hunt Fitness. I wanted to support ordinary people to achieve their goals to feel fitter, healthier and more confident for life – and that’s still our vision today.”

Hunt Fitness provides small group personal training which Charlotte believes offers the best of both worlds: “You get lots of the same benefits as personal training but share the session with like-minded people which not only brings down the cost but also adds to the enjoyment.

"You receive high quality coaching and a tailored approach to ensure you hit your goals. There is a focus on individual attention but being part of a group – and none is bigger than six – means you celebrate achievements and work alongside each other.”

She adds: “We have super flexible times six days a week, from early morning to late night, so that regardless of your lifestyle, we can help you achieve a fitness routine that fits around your schedule.”

They also run events like quiz nights and are about to embark on an ultra walk in the Peak District.

And here’s the perfect opportunity to get in shape this side of Christmas - Hunt Fitness is offering an exclusive £197 deal to LBO readers: Six weeks of small group personal training including a one-to-one with a coach to assess your strengths and areas for improvement, plus a realistic goal setting session.