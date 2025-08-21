A crowdfunding campaign for the Leighton Buzzard Book shop has received a boost with anonymous donors agreeing to match all donations received

A crowdfunding campaign by an independent Leighton Buzzard bookshop has received a boost after anonymous donors agreed to match all donations received.

Book Leighton Buzzard opened in High Street Mews in 2021 but has struggled with rising costs.

The base target of the shop’s crowdfunder is £10,000, which would cover its fixed costs for a year.

So far the fundraising campaign has reached £1,827 – however it received a boost thanks to anonymous donors.

Writing on the crowdfunding page the donors wrote: “We are the people matching the donations. We know some supporters have wondered why it hasn't appeared here in the crowdfunder, but that's to avoid the minimum 10 per cent tip.

“We have so far paid £1,825 directly into the Book Bank account, and are currently remaining anonymous.”

The funds received so far will help the shop stay open in the interim, but more money is needed to help secure its future on a longer-term basis.

Across the country, nine independent bookshops closed their doors last year, and Book is hoping to avoid being the next.

You can support Book by making donations through their crowdfunding page, visiting the shop in the High Street and by spreading the word, by telling people about the shop.

