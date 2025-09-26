Leighton Buzzard Library reopens but with a reduced service

By Olga Norford
Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:06 BST
Leighton Buzzard Library re-opened yesterday (September 25) but with a reduced service as work continues to repair water damage.

The library in Lake Street was closed after flooding caused a leak in the first floor toilets last weekend with contractors called in to carry out repairs.

The damage affected the reception desk area and ground floor lighting which has now been dried out and safety checks completed to ensure facilities are safe to use.

Some children’s activities were also affected with visitors directed to a virtual library service.

A statement issued by Central Beds Council said: “We’re pleased to announce that Leighton Buzzard Library reopened on Thursday. (September 25)

“However, please note that a reduced service may be in place as we continue to work towards full operations. There will be no access to printing facilities, and some areas of the library will be unavailable for use.

“No fines or charges will have been incurred while the library has been closed.

“Thank you for your patience and support.”

