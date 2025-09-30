Leighton Buzzard market traders receive boost as electricity upgrades begin

Electricity upgrades in Leighton Buzzard Market started yesterday, in a move which is set to boost market traders and improve infrastructure

Electricity upgrades have got underway in Market Square in Leighton Buzzard, in a move which is set to provide a boost to the town’s market traders.

The work begun on Monday September 29, and was funded through Section 106 contributions set aside for town centre improvements.

New electricity pillars are being installed, and as well as supporting market traders, the work is set to provide better infrastructure for community events.

The work is expected to last two weeks, and is being delivered by Central Bedfordshire Council’s commissioned highways contractor M Group.

The contractors are working closely with Leighton Linslade Town Council to ensure minimal disruption for residents, businesses and visitors.

Executive member for assets, business and housing at Central Bedfordshire Council councillor Steven Watkins said: “The improvements will make a real difference for traders at the twice-weekly market, as well as for the many events and specialty markets held throughout the year.

“Markets are a great British tradition, and Leighton Buzzard’s market is at the heart of the town and community life.

“This investment shows our continued commitment to making our town centres vibrant, welcoming, and resilient.”

