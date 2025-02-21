Leighton Buzzard market will go ahead this weekend despite town centre gas leak
Shoppers in Leighton Buzzard are being reassured that the market will go ahead as usual this weekend – despite road closures.
Emergency gas works are currently under way on the High Street.
But Leighton-Linslade Town Council has moved to reassure people that it’s business as usual for the market on Saturday.
> SGN has said Hockliffe Street will be closed, along with the High Street, Bridge Street, and Lake Street for “roughly a week” while work goes ahead.
The company confirmed that an additional gas pipe uncovered during the works was decommissioned and does not have gas running through it.
