Leighton Buzzard market will go ahead this weekend despite town centre gas leak

Leighton Buzzard market.

Shoppers in Leighton Buzzard are being reassured that the market will go ahead as usual this weekend – despite road closures.

Emergency gas works are currently under way on the High Street.

But Leighton-Linslade Town Council has moved to reassure people that it’s business as usual for the market on Saturday.

> SGN has said Hockliffe Street will be closed, along with the High Street, Bridge Street, and Lake Street for “roughly a week” while work goes ahead.

The company confirmed that an additional gas pipe uncovered during the works was decommissioned and does not have gas running through it.