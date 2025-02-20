Leighton Buzzard town centre roads to close for 'roughly a week' due to gas leak
From this evening (February 20), Hockliffe Street will be closed, along with the High Street, Bridge Street, and Lake Street.
The road closures will be in place from around 6.30pm.
An SGN spokeswoman said: "There will be sign diversions in place and access for residents who live in the area. This is for emergency excavation work."
A gas leak was detected in the Market Square area yesterday (February 19) and Mimic Gifts had to close. The shop, along with six other businesses in its building – has also been closed today.
An SGN spokeswoman, said: "We’re carrying out emergency repair work to our gas network here, after a member of the public did the right thing and reported a smell of gas to the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.
"Due to its nature, it’s too early to say how long this work will take at the moment.
"Anyone who has any gas safety concerns should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately please, and one of our engineers will visit quickly to ensure everyone remains safe."
