Leighton Buzzard town centre roads to close for 'roughly a week' due to gas leak

The scene at Mimic Gifts yesterday evening (February 19). Image: Mimic Gifts.

Leighton Buzzard town centre roads will be closed for "roughly a week" as emergency works are carried out to fix a gas leak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From this evening (February 20), Hockliffe Street will be closed, along with the High Street, Bridge Street, and Lake Street.

The road closures will be in place from around 6.30pm.

An SGN spokeswoman said: "There will be sign diversions in place and access for residents who live in the area. This is for emergency excavation work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An SGN spokeswoman, said: "We’re carrying out emergency repair work to our gas network here, after a member of the public did the right thing and reported a smell of gas to the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.

"Due to its nature, it’s too early to say how long this work will take at the moment.

"Anyone who has any gas safety concerns should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately please, and one of our engineers will visit quickly to ensure everyone remains safe."