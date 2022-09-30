Stanbridge Lower School honoured to receive card from late Queen's Lady in Waiting
Stanbridge Lower School staff and pupils were honoured to receive a card from the late Queen's Lady in Waiting.
The special letter was in response to the students' Jubilee artwork, in which Years 2, 3 and 4 had created paintings of Elizabeth II and Prince Charles.
A Stanbridge Lower School spokeswoman said: "Our lovely little school received this fabulous letter from the Queen’s Lady in Waiting for the incredible portraits the children made for the Jubilee celebrations.
Most Popular
Advertisement
"We feel completely honoured to have received this, as it would have been one of her last letters sent before her passing.
"The children were completely shocked and excited when we shared this in a special assembly and there were gasps of excitement.
"We are currently signing a book of condolence and Mrs Molloy has made a card to send the new King for the school to sign."
In response to the letter, the children said: “Wow, we’re so happy. We can’t believe it, that’s so exciting!”