Leighton Buzzard mum who battled post-natal depression is raising awareness ahead of World Mental Health Day

A Leighton Buzzard mum is raising awareness about post-natal depression ahead of World Mental Health Day (October 10).

Steph Nathan, 32, suffered from the condition after giving birth to her first daughter, Evie, in summer 2017, finding the early weeks of motherhood an isolating and overwhelming time.

However, thanks to the help or her family and community groups, Steph was able to seek help and wants to show other parents there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Steph with husband, Elliot, and daughters Evie (right) and Chloe.

Steph said: "I’m really keen to share my story because I now know just how common postnatal depression (PND) is – when I was going through it myself, I didn’t even know that’s what it was.

"I’ve come through the other side of my experience with PND and that’s thanks to joining groups and classes in and around Leighton Buzzard. I can’t recommend them enough to other new mums."

Steph was 27 when she gave birth to Evie after an emergency caesarean section at Watford General Hospital.

However, she was back in the infirmary within a few days of her daughter being born, leaving Evie at home to be cared for by her husband, Elliott, and her mother-in-law.

Steph explained: "Once I was home, I didn’t feel as though I’d had the same bonding experience as they had, and Evie just felt like a stranger to me.

"Looking back, that was probably the first sign that I was suffering from PND; I just didn’t know enough about the condition."

After opening up to Elliot about how she was feeling, Steph went to see her GP who referred her for cognitive behavioural therapy.

Through those sessions, Steph was encouraged to join a local class and chose swimming group, Water Babies, so Evie would learn a life-skill and she could meet new friends.

Steph said: "I was so nervous to start with, but it turned out to be the best thing I ever did.”

Five years on, and with two little girls - Evie and Chloe - Steph has come through the other side.