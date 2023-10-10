News you can trust since 1861
Leighton Buzzard railway celebrates season success as it gets ready for break until Christmas

Book in advance for the Santa Specials
By Lynn Hughes
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:47 BST
The railway line has had a successful September

Leighton Buzzard Railway is celebrating after a bumper September with three very successful events.

First up was the annual Dinosaurs Day, with more than 600 passengers travelling to see the dinosaurs at Stonehenge Works.

The ‘Anything Goes’ gala saw six locomotives operating trains over the weekend, including the return to service of 60S-class Motor Rail Simplex after eleven years. Finally, the popular Sand and Motorcycles event, saw more than 700 bikes turn up.

The railway is now open on every Sunday until the end of October, as well as Wednesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 26 for the school half term holidays. Trains will then take the usual break in November, with the ever-popular Santa Steam Specials starting on Saturday, December 2 for which tickets are selling fast.

Tickets for the remainder of the year are available online at www.buzzrail.uk. Advance booking is highly recommended for the Santa Specials.

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardTicketsTrains