The railway line has had a successful September

Leighton Buzzard Railway is celebrating after a bumper September with three very successful events.

First up was the annual Dinosaurs Day, with more than 600 passengers travelling to see the dinosaurs at Stonehenge Works.

The ‘Anything Goes’ gala saw six locomotives operating trains over the weekend, including the return to service of 60S-class Motor Rail Simplex after eleven years. Finally, the popular Sand and Motorcycles event, saw more than 700 bikes turn up.

The railway is now open on every Sunday until the end of October, as well as Wednesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 26 for the school half term holidays. Trains will then take the usual break in November, with the ever-popular Santa Steam Specials starting on Saturday, December 2 for which tickets are selling fast.