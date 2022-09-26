Leighton Buzzard resident celebrated 106th birthday and was proud to receive card from late Queen

Joan Alcock has lived at Westlands Care Home since January 2018 and marked her special day on September 3.

The centenarian opened over 40 cards and presents from her friends and family and was particularly overjoyed to receive a special message and card from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Anna-Maria Johnson-Brown, home manager at Westlands Care Home (run by Central Bedfordshire Council) described Joan as being: “Particularly moved by the Queen’s card, especially since hearing the sad news of her passing. It is a special moment Joan will cherish.”

106-year-old Joan Alcock (left hand side) second from bottom, next to the purple balloon. Image: CBC.

Anna-Maria continued to describe Joan as: “Full of life, who still enjoys a good puzzle and loves to have fun with her friends and family.

"She’s an amazing person and an inspiration to everyone on how to age gracefully and still be able to have a laugh and enjoy life. Joan certainly shows us that life is not over even when you’re 106 years old!”

Cllr Carole Hegley, executive member for adult social care, said: “On behalf of everyone at Central Bedfordshire Council, I’d like to wish Joan a very happy birthday and may she continue to enjoy a full, happy and healthy life.”