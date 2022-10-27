A Leighton Buzzard rock band has become the youngest in history to perform at an iconic London pub that has showcased artists like Amy Winehouse and Madness.

Dublin Castle in Camden was the venue for up-and-coming musicians Tiptoe Apollo’s their debut gig.

The band - Lily Roberts, 14, Josie Roberts, 13, Antonio Borrelli, 16, and Ben Markham, 16 - will be playing their next gig at Dublin Castle on November 5 and would love any Leighton Buzzard fans to head down and support them.

Tiptoe Apollo at Dublin Castle.

Tiptoe Apollo told the LBO: "We formed post-lockdown as a duo band with the frontman (Ben) and drummer (Antonio) for jam sessions to cure the boredom that we all felt, but as live music started to revive itself after Covid, Ben and Antonio soon met the Roberts sisters, Lily and Josie, at a local open mic, and the rest is history.

"As for the name, its origin is a mystery!

"Since then, Tiptoe Apollo have played everywhere from festivals and weddings to pubs and charity events in and around the area, gaining more and more traction and great responses from all."

London-based radio presenter and author, Julie Hamill, saw Tiptoe Apollo at their debut gig on September 16, and said: “It’s rare that a band comes along and you go ‘oh they are great!’. It’s even rarer that the band is, quite unbelievably, aged 13 to16.

"I don’t know how their parents feel but even though my heart was with them on stage. They just didn’t need me, or anyone.

"They are all for each other. That translates to the crowd and made me love them more. Total pros.”

Julie praised the band for its "talent, musicality, hard work, and glue".

She added: "[It's] not regular talent. Shiny talent. Musicality. The thing you can’t put your finger on.

"Yes you see talented bands but never ever (or at least very rarely) at this age."

The band concluded: "If you’re wanting a fantastic night out fuelled by some modern rock classics, come down and support Tiptoe Apollo!"

The band will perform at Dublin Castle on November 5. Doors open 7.30pm.

Tickets (over 18s only) are available online here.