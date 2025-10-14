Leighton Buzzard school put in lockdown after police called to incident involving students

Vandyke Upper School was placed into lockdown earlier today after police were called to an incident involving several students

Officers from the Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team were called to Vandyke Upper School at just after 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 14, following an incident they said involved “a teenager and several students”.

Police say the incident started outside the school before continuing into the school grounds.

Lockdown procedures were initiated by the secondary school while safety checks were carried out.

Police said no weapons had been found, and no injuries were reported – but officers remain in the Vandyke Road area of the town this afternoon.

They added that there was “no wider threat to the community”.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to report it via the Bedfordshire Police website, or by calling 101 and quoting the reference 179 of October 14.

> In a separate incident on Thursday October 9 an ambulance, paramedic car and the Magpas Air Ambulance were called to the school after reports of a child injured in a fall.

A teenager was taken to Milton Keynes General Hospital - but the school said they did not sustain 'significant injuries'. Headteacher Leah Ferguson-Moore explained: "An air ambulance was in attendance but was not required.

"In line with school procedure, the school contacted the police, and the incident is continuing to be investigated internally, and we are continuing to support those involved.

"The student involved has not sustained significant injuries and is now at home recovering."