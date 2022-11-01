A Leighton Buzzard school has raised over £1,700 to build a sensory garden in memory of a much-loved teacher.

Leedon Lower School staff walked a total of 241 miles on October 21 in honour of Barbara Kirby, a reception teacher and SENDCo (Special Education Needs Co-ordinator), who died at the beginning of term. Staff hope the new garden will be a calm retreat and a place to remember Barbara's 34-year legacy at Leedon.

Colleague, Jodie Baines, said: "All of the walkers had a lovely day and managed to mostly stay dry! We had two large groups of walkers, one walking 12 miles who set off at 9am, and another big group who walked five miles that set off at 10am to beat the rain. Others walked at different times and different distances.

Leedon Lower School staff members pictured together after completing their walk in memory of Barbara.

"We managed to walk a total of 241 miles before having an afternoon tea back at Leedon to celebrate as a team and share our memories of Barbara. We raised £1,515 on the day, but this total has continued to climb over the half term and we have now raised a total of £1,785."

Writing in Barbara's memory book at the school, one parent commented: "You were always so kind, caring and supportive to my whole family. You had so much compassion and time for everyone, with a smile and a hug if needed."

Ellie Chandler, who worked with Barbara, said: "Mrs Kirby was the kindest, calmest, lovely lady. She was meant to be a teacher and touched the lives of so many. I remember her as a favourite teacher of my daughter Izzy, and later as staff member who I looked up to. You will be so missed."

Another colleague wrote: "Barbara had a real knack of calming me down whenever I was stressed or worried. As the school's SENCO, she always had a million and one ideas when it came to supporting the children in my class. I learned so much from her as a newly qualified teacher and for that I will be forever grateful."

A former pupil remembered: "Mrs Kirby you were the best teacher. It means so much to me that you were my first teacher."