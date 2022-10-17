Leighton Buzzard school will take on 200-mile fundraising walk in memory of 'inspirational teacher'

Barbara Kirby, who worked at Leedon Lower School for 34 years as a reception teacher and SENDCo (Special Education Needs Co-ordinator), sadly passed away at the beginning of term.

In loving memory, the school is fundraising to create a beautiful sensory garden as a tribute.

Richard Benson, headteacher of Leedon Lower, said: “Barbara was a much-loved member of staff, and has taught generations of students here at Leedon Lower School.

Staff and Leedon Lower School. Image: Leedon Lower School.

"Staff will be walking a total 200 miles in tribute and to raise funds for a sensory garden in her memory.

“We wanted somewhere the children can go and enjoy in memory of Barbara. The garden will be a reflective space that can grow in years to come.”

Colleague, Jodie Baines, said: "Barbara was always warm, friendly and calm, which had a very calming effect on the children.

Advertisement

An extract from a memory book at the school, in which staff, parents and students can pay tribute to Barbara.

"She cared greatly for every child that she worked with, often putting their needs above her own. Barbara was the school's SENDCo and worked hard to support all the children with SEND in Leedon.

"This is why we have chosen to create a sensory garden in her memory, as a safe, calming place for children and adults to go when they need it the most."

The sensory garden will include interactive sensory play equipment as well as a seating area where children and adults can reflect and enjoy peace.

Advertisement

Staff will be start the walk at the school on Friday, October 21, returning by 3pm.

An extract from a memory book at the school, in which staff, parents and students can pay tribute to Barbara. Image: Leedon Lower School.

A JustGiving page has been set up for the event. See here.

The memory book, in which staff, parents and students can pay tribute to Barbara. Image: Leedon Lower School.

Advertisement