The proposal, from applicant Kevin Smith of Knebworth, aims to create an "affordable carbon neutral community of artisan crafts people", which would "add to [the] rich heritage of innovation in Leighton Buzzard".

However, councillors objected to the plans on several grounds, including environmental and safety issues.

The proposed development. Image: Shaw and Jagger Architects.

Town Councillor, Clive Palmer, said: "It was discussed at the Planning and Transport Committee on Wednesday evening. I'm a committee member and it was unanimously agreed that the town council sends a strong objection to Central Bedfordshire Council [CBC].

"There were also members of the public present who spoke against the plans.

"To me, it has numerous policy grounds on which objection can be raised, which was generally felt. It is on the greenbelt and nobody felt the application met the case for it being exceptional circumstances.

"The landscaping would be impacted as well. Linslade Wood is a valued landscape adjacent to the proposal.

"It is not designated in the Local Plan for development, and one point brought up by many people was the access to the street and traffic levels; it's extremely dangerous. There's that bend in the road and it's a place where people speed up, either heading out or just coming into the town."

Councillor Palmer continued: "The parking provision for the workshops and houses seems to be totally inadequate by CBC's standards, and one point raised was the particular impact on Linslade Wood from noise and light pollution, generally during construction and thereafter; you have the workshops (what would they be doing?) and people living there.

"A number of the units are close to the boundary and there's no ecological or environmental assessment.

"I know it's been called in by two local CBC councillors, which means that should CBC officers be minded to approve it, it would go to Development Management Committee."

On social media, the Friends of Linslade Wood is appealing to the public to object as individuals, whilst it announced that it would be sending an objection as a group.

It has also sent "a second, more detailed letter of objection" to CBC Planning.