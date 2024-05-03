Leighton Buzzard splash park reopens tomorrow for summer fun
The beach will also open tomorrow
Get ready for some bank holiday weekend fun as the splash park at Parson's Close Recreation Ground in Leighton Buzzard will reopen tomorrow (May 4).
The park, which was closed for the winter, is managed by Leighton-Linslade Town Council and will be open until the end of summer from 10am to 5pm every day.
There is no parking at the site, but people can park at Duncombe Drive Cark Park, Hockliffe Street and the Multi Storey Carpark on West Street.