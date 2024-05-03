The splash park in Leighton Buzzard. Picture: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

Get ready for some bank holiday weekend fun as the splash park at Parson's Close Recreation Ground in Leighton Buzzard will reopen tomorrow (May 4).

The park, which was closed for the winter, is managed by Leighton-Linslade Town Council and will be open until the end of summer from 10am to 5pm every day.

