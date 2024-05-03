Leighton Buzzard splash park reopens tomorrow for summer fun

The beach will also open tomorrow
Olivia Preston
Published 3rd May 2024, 15:37 BST
The splash park in Leighton Buzzard. Picture: Leighton-Linslade Town CouncilThe splash park in Leighton Buzzard. Picture: Leighton-Linslade Town Council
Get ready for some bank holiday weekend fun as the splash park at Parson's Close Recreation Ground in Leighton Buzzard will reopen tomorrow (May 4).

The park, which was closed for the winter, is managed by Leighton-Linslade Town Council and will be open until the end of summer from 10am to 5pm every day.

There is no parking at the site, but people can park at Duncombe Drive Cark Park, Hockliffe Street and the Multi Storey Carpark on West Street.

