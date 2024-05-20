Leighton Buzzard to hold first Pride event - a 'vibrant celebration of diversity'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard is making history as the town holds its first ever Pride event, celebrating loud and proud!

The community is invited to the High Street on Saturday, June 1, where there will be vibrant music, crafts and performances for all the family to enjoy.

The landmark event has been organised by Leighton-Linslade Town Council, and aims to honour the LGBTQ+ community, fostering "love, acceptance, and understanding".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Patrick Carberry (Labour, St Georges Ward), told the LBO: "Pride is important because no-one should feel ashamed as a result of loving someone of the same sex, or not identifying as the gender in which they were born. It should not be for society to dictate how people live their lives and who they love.

Queenz. Image supplied by: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

"We have taken the brave step to dare to be different and celebrate our LGBT+ community and inclusion.

"On the day I shall be joining the celebrations with my husband; it will be a rare occasion where we will be free to walk down the High Street holding hands without fear of abuse. We have been together for 23 years and married for 12, yet that simple act comes with risk on any other day."

The proposal for LB Pride came from the town council events team, who have worked hard to create a jam-packed day of events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the day, alongside the charter market (8.30am – 3pm), visitors can enjoy live music from Elton Wrong, storytelling from 'A Children’s Story', and craft activities. There will also be specialist Pride stalls "bringing a splash of colour" to the High Street.

Samantha (left) with her wife, Frankie, and son, Fletcher. Right: Razzamataz pupils perform on stage. Every child receives a free, first session with Razzamataz. Find out more: leightonbuzzard.razzamataz.co.uk. Image: Razzamataz.

From 5pm until 9pm the festivities will continue, with vibrant stilt walkers and live music from Fionn Kirk, Steptacular, and Queenz.

Samantha Wingfield-Jones, principal of Razzamataz theatre school, will be attending the event with her wife, Frankie, a teacher at Razzamataz, and their six-month-old son, Fletcher - and they are delighted that their students will be involved in the celebrations, too.

Samantha said: "We are super excited and I think that it's amazing that Leighton Buzzard is doing a Pride. I think more could have happened sooner, but we are very excited that this is the first one. We've told everyone about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Razzamataz are opening the Pride event, starting with a performance, followed by a parade along the High Street to the stage. Hopefully people will join in the parade - I think the whole point of Pride is getting people involved and celebrating the love."

The parade will start outside Cittidina at 5pm, and students of all ages will be taking part.

Samantha continued: "This is the first Pride event that Razzamataz has been part of, and it's unusual for us to be able to perform in one event with all ages. It's nice to be able to celebrate together."

A town council spokesman concluded: "Whether you identify as LGBTQ+ or as an ally, Pride is an opportunity for everyone to stand united. Join us in creating a welcoming atmosphere where everyone feels embraced, valued and free to express their authentic selves."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad