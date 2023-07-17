Leighton Buzzard is set to lose another bank after Barclays announced it would be closing its Market Square branch.

The company announced last week it would be closing 14 branches, including Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable. The closures are set for October 18.

In a statement on the closure the bank said only 11 people use the branch regularly as their only means of banking.

The statement said: “Back when we opened this branch, visiting us in person was one of the only ways to do your banking. Now, as there are lots of ways to manage your money without even leaving your home, we’re seeing many customers choosing to bank using our app, and Online or Telephone Banking. This has had a big impact on the number of customers coming in to see us.

“When deciding whether to close this branch, we looked carefully at how it’s been used and how customers are banking in other ways.

“90% of people who use our branch have also banked using the app, online and by phone in 2021

“11 customers use this branch regularly as the only way to do their banking

“19% of this branch’s customers have used nearby branches in the last 12 months

“We’ll be working with the local community to understand the impact of closing this branch.”

HSBC last year announced it would be closing its Leighton Buzzard branch on High Street on August 29 this year.

The Dunstable Barclays branch is to close on October 13.