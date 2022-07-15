Leighton Buzzard's Spectrum Community Arts performs 'joyful and unforgettable' showcase

The stage was set at Vandyke Upper School on Saturday, July 2, with members of the performing arts company treading the boards for their first real theatre experience.

The group provides dance, drama and sensory movement classes for children and adults with disabilities, and the participants, aged between four and 56, were eager to dazzle in the footlights and show just how much confidence they had gained.

Founder, Jade Cook, told the LBO: "Junior, Adult and Sensory Movers exploded onto the stage with powerful and impressively choreographed dance routines. The smiles on their faces and on those of the volunteers who danced with them said it all. They were electric.

"Sensory Performers, Mini Sensory Movers and Spectrum Songs shone on stage, delivering impressive

acts combining games, song and movement. In a script written by themselves, the Performing Arts Club showed off theatrical skill and comedic timing."

As a company who are inclusive for all participants, Spectrum also host virtual classes, and the showcase included those who participate from home with performances projected onto the big screen.

The evening culminated in a thunderous and colourful finale, with all participants and volunteers on stage singing Don’t Stop Believing.

Jade said: "It was a spectacular finish to a remarkable showcase."

“I feel excited and proud and I want to do it again!” added one performer, a view shared by many of the others.

The audience described a "magical, joyful and emotional evening", with parents and carers overwhelmed by the skill and enthusiasm on display.

“It was obvious that everyone involved was having a good time; the smiles said it all and the audience enjoyment was clear to hear and see", said audience member Nigel Carnell, chair of the Leighton Linslade Arts Council.

Jade concluded: "It was a flawlessly executed production with credit going to the Spectrum team, who include the many volunteers who have rehearsed alongside performers at the weekly clubs, and who make such an indelible difference to the lives of the participants.