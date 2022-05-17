Leighton Buzzard's Splash and Play reopens tomorrow - but chlorine shortages may affect summer season

With the recent hot weather many people are looking forward to the outdoor park's return – but Leighton-Linslade Town Council has warned that although it plans to operate the area seven days a week, it may not always open.

Due to the national shortage of chlorine, the council only has 50 per cent of the chemicals it needs for the summer season, meaning it may conserve supplies and close when the weather "isn't great".

A Town Council Facebook post states: "There is a national shortage of chlorine that is forcing some public swimming pools to close.

Splash and Play

"Splash and Play has a 15,000-litre re-circulating water supply, similar to that of a swimming pool and uses calcium hypochlorite, a solid form of chlorine.

"We have only managed to get 50 per cent of the calcium hypochlorite we need to run the splash and play safely for the whole season.

"We have three separate orders in with different suppliers for the remaining chlorine to run until the end of September."

Central Bedfordshire pools have already been affected, as Biggleswade's Saxon Pool closed some of its sessions for over a week due to chemical shortages.

The Town Council continued: "However, there may be days when the weather isn’t that great, and we will close the Splash and Play to manage the amount of chemical stock we have proactively.

"We will, of course, keep you all updated about the situation. Though, it is very much out of our control!"