On Sunday, June 26, residents are invited to Pages Park from 10am to admire top transport from the past and take a trip down memory lane.

There will be a variety of vehicles on show ranging from cars to public service vehicles, military to motorcycles, and commercial vehicles to tractors - indeed, there's plenty on offer to entertain little ones who have a passion for anything with wheels!

Organiser, Andrew Robinson, told the LBO: "There is interest for both adults and children, seeing how motoring has progressed over the decades since the 20th Century. Also, visitors may have a chance to spot the car they first bought 40 years ago!

Vintage Vehicle Rally. Photo: Andrew Robinson.

"At the same time, our steam and diesel trains can be seen in action and some of the collection can be viewed at Pages Park. There is an opportunity to take the train to Stonehenge Works more than a three-mile trip and to experience the new features of the ride."

Late entries for vehicles are allowed, and Andrew would encourage locals to visit with "their well-loved vehicles, pre 1999, for a fun day out". Arrival starts from around 9.30am.

Entries can be: commercial vehicles; military vehicles; public service vehicles; cars; motor caravans; stationary engines; tractors; and motorcycles.

Please email Andrew Robinson via [email protected] for details, or turn up on the day.

Andrew added: "I run the Vintage Vehicle Rally on behalf of the Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway Rally Team.

"The rally has been running annually for several decades, and is organised in conjunction with our steam and diesel train services which start from the adjacent railway station at Pages Park, Billington Road.

"Last year, on the same Sunday in June, we were one the first large events to take place in Leighton Buzzard after the raising of the government restrictions according to the ‘Road map of reductions’. With appropriate precautions for an outside event we were very pleased to have over 70 vehicles on display of varying ages.”

The rally opens at 10am and closes at 5pm. Entry is free.