Leighton-Linslade breathes sigh of relief as bypass works finish early and sewer works postponed

Leighton-Linslade is breathing a sigh of relief as "disruptive" roadworks have either finished early or been postponed.

Plans to close Wing Road to enable a sewer repair were due to take place from December 12 to 21. However, Anglian Water has now agreed to postpone the works until after the festive season.

Advertisement

An Anglian Water spokesman said: "Anglian Water have discussed the planned works with the local council [Central Bedfordshire Council] and on the council’s recommendation these works will now take place after the Christmas period.

Wing Road, Linslade. Image: Google Maps.

"The roadworks will be taking place so that our team can carry out essential maintenance work to the sewer."

Meanwhile, roadworks on the Leighton Buzzard bypass have finished earlier than planned.

Advertisement

On Friday, November 25, the LBO reported that Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) had requested that Anglian Water postpone its controversial roadworks, following a plea from the local business community.

Despite Anglian Water stating that it hadn't received a request from the council for the closure to be postponed, a CBC spokeswoman later informed the LBO that had made contact with the water company, and that it was told that Anglian Water wouldn't be changing the closure date because the client didn't wish to postpone the works.

Advertisement

However, the works, due to take place between November 28 and December 15, were completed by Friday, November 2.